The Beverley Hotel

Walk by the glass door in the midst of Queen West's shopping district, and you may miss one of the best value hotels in Toronto . The entrance of the hotel is a restaurant and up the stairs is your gateway to a sanctuary right in the heart of the Toronto's most liveliest neighbourhoods. In a similar vein to the Drake Hotel, you can eat, drink and sleep here. Rooms start from $150 per night. The rooftop patio is one of the most sleek in the city without the pretension. Make sure to imbibe on a cocktail with a curated drink list by Event Manager and one of the city's best mixologists, Aja Sax. Need to detox? Check out Y Yoga next door. And to Retox? The legendary Rivoli and Black Bull Tavern across the street for ultimate people watching. It doesn't get any better than this for comfort and value, especially if it's your first time in Toronto. Photo: https://www.facebook.com/BeverleyHotelTO