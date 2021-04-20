The Beverley Hotel
335 Queen St W
| +1 416-493-2786
Photo courtesy of The Beverley Hotel
The Beverley HotelTorontonians have always maintained that the metropolis is a smaller version of New York. But if you’ve taken a look downtown recently, you know that it’s becoming even more like New York thanks to hotels like the Beverley. Amid the cluster of stores on Queen Street West, you’ll see the restaurant before ascending the stairs to the front desk and minuscule lobby. The trade-off for the central location is a smaller room, but if you’re okay with a snug space, a room here is your mini oasis amid downtown’s bustle. Before retiring for the night, sip a spicy strawberry margarita on the hotel’s rooftop to get into an empire state of mind, but in Toronto.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Best Value Hotel in Toronto in The Heart of Queen Street
Walk by the glass door in the midst of Queen West's shopping district, and you may miss one of the best value hotels in Toronto. The entrance of the hotel is a restaurant and up the stairs is your gateway to a sanctuary right in the heart of the Toronto's most liveliest neighbourhoods. In a similar vein to the Drake Hotel, you can eat, drink and sleep here. Rooms start from $150 per night. The rooftop patio is one of the most sleek in the city without the pretension. Make sure to imbibe on a cocktail with a curated drink list by Event Manager and one of the city's best mixologists, Aja Sax. Need to detox? Check out Y Yoga next door. And to Retox? The legendary Rivoli and Black Bull Tavern across the street for ultimate people watching. It doesn't get any better than this for comfort and value, especially if it's your first time in Toronto. Photo: https://www.facebook.com/BeverleyHotelTO