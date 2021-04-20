The Bent Brick

Not Just Another Brick in the Wall
We have so much great food in Portland
, innovation is no longer just about creating exceptional tastes and using the highest quality ingredients. When Scott Dolich's NW tavern concept, Bent Brick, unleashed chef Will Preisch in the kitchen, PDX diners noticed. Will would take local and sustainable to new levels of forage and gather whatever happens to be eatable and turn it into something that intrigues and challenges. Customers and critics appreciated the license Will took in changing Portland palates, but Scott opened a "tavern" and folks wondered where the basic burger was. Bent Brick had a second coming and carried some of Will's inspiration into a new, more accessible menu after his departure. The fare now is still sans burger, but the sausages easily back and fill, especially the house-made "hamburger dog!" There is a southern shift with hush puppies and Carolina rice grits. The BB kitchen still bends the rules on its pork, lamb and seafood dishes, delivering unique and flavorful interpretations. Cocktails continue to break barriers and the local wine list has some vintages available to bottle and go. Less intellectual but still smart.