The Benjamin

125 E 50th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
| +1 212-715-2500
Emery Roth-designed Midtown Hotel New York New York United States
The Benjamin is an Emery Roth-designed building standing at 50th Street and Lexington, in Midtown. I chose it for a mother-daughter weekend in the city for its proximity to the MET, Grand Central Station and other landmarks I knew we were interested in visiting.

It features a state-of-the-art sleep program, guest lounge and fitness center. It's an all-suite hotel whose guest rooms feature expansive living areas with couches that have pull-out beds, kitchenettes and working desks. Extra outlets ensure no matter how much technology you're traveling with, you won't be short a plug.

The National, on the hotel's ground floor, run by Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, is an excellent bistro serving the hotel's rooms as well as the city's lovers of fine dining. There we enjoyed Sunday night jazz after a long day of seeing the city and it was the perfect end to a great day in NYC.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

