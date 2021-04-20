The Beer Bistro
18 King St E, Toronto, ON M5C 1C4, Canada
+1 416-861-9872
Sun 11:30am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 11am - 11pm
The World's Greatest BottlesToronto's beer scene is burgeoning, with new breweries, brewpubs, and watering holes popping up around town all the time. And while the Beer Bistro doesn't brew on the premises, they do go out of their way to bring in some of the world's greatest bottles—everything from La Maudite, a spicy ale out of Quebec, to the Lagunitas Olde GnarleyWine, one of the wildest barley wines that you'll ever have the pleasure of sampling. Bottles range from under $5 to more than $100, so there's something for everyone.
The food experience is also top notch. The mussel bowls are brilliant, the Belgian fries a hit of salty sublimity, and the pierogies are out of this world.