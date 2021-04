The Beat Goes on in Vegas

The Beat Coffeehouse is part dive bar, part roadhouse, part concert hall, part cafe, but somehow, this combination works. It's a great place to catch a live show, chill out over a cappuccino (or a beer), and listen to tunes (on vinyl, of course) in downtown Las Vegas . They also serve breakfast, sandwiches, and pizzas—it's a one stop, 24-hour shop.