The Beaches of Cape Town

67 Fourth Beach Promenade, Clifton, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
Cape Town is blessed with numerous beaches at its doorstep. The most famous ones are in the suburbs of Camps Bay and Clifton, both on the Atlantic side of the city. Camps Bay feels like a compact Copacabana in summer (the water is pretty cold, though, so brace yourself), with a row of restaurants and coffee shops just steps from the sand. Clifton, which lies slightly closer to the city, features sets of stairs leading down to four main beaches. Each is popular with a different group—families, the gay community, volleyball players, you name it. Across the water from Table Mountain, the seemingly endless Big Bay Beach starts at Milnerton and goes on for several miles to Bloubergstrand and then to Melkbosstrand. It’s popular among surfers and kitesurfers, especially when the wind picks up and the waves get huge.
By Ted Botha , AFAR Local Expert
