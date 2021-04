The beach Brouwerijweg 24, 4357 CE Domburg, Netherlands

Chasing seagulls Domburg is a little seaside resort located in the southwest of the Netherlands on one of the islands that make up Zeeland.



The resort has a long stretch of beautiful beaches that were once the playground of the rich and famous. Today the place is a bit more low keyed but the Dutch and other Europeans do come to enjoy the waters and the weather, when it isn't too cold or too wet.