The Bazaar by José Andrés
465 La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90048, USA
| +1 310-246-5555
Sun - Sat 6pm - 9pm
Modern Tapas At The BazaarI went to The Bazaar by Jose Andres at the SLS Hotel last year with a group of friends who had just finished a special event and were looking to have a meal to celebrate. We came here ordered from their water menu, ordered plates of manchego, jamon, and tapas to share. We let our server make suggestions and agreed to all. Standouts were the cheese, jamon, and a version of a Philly Cheesesteak (seen above which was rare beef on air bread). It was interesting to say the least but tasty. They even had a shot of tortilla. I'm a Spanish tortilla fanatic so it was definitely not what I had expected. We capped off our dinner with sweet treats from their extensive Patisserie menu.
almost 7 years ago
Small AMAZING plates
The Bazaar food experience is exquisite, from the freshly cut meats to the wagu beef on a puffy cheese filled bread (their Philly Cheese Steak), it's a mouthwatering experience. The staff is great, the drinks are fun and over the top, the scene is..well so LA. We ate at the bar which was fun. A must eat!