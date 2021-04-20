The Bazaar by José Andrés 465 La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90048, USA

More info Sun - Sat 6pm - 9pm

Modern Tapas At The Bazaar I went to The Bazaar by Jose Andres at the SLS Hotel last year with a group of friends who had just finished a special event and were looking to have a meal to celebrate. We came here ordered from their water menu, ordered plates of manchego, jamon, and tapas to share. We let our server make suggestions and agreed to all. Standouts were the cheese, jamon, and a version of a Philly Cheesesteak (seen above which was rare beef on air bread). It was interesting to say the least but tasty. They even had a shot of tortilla. I'm a Spanish tortilla fanatic so it was definitely not what I had expected. We capped off our dinner with sweet treats from their extensive Patisserie menu.