The Basement, Kolkata

The Basement presents dance music DJs and local bands, such as Samantak and Mates and the Nukkad Salsa Project, that play a wide range of original music, including reggae, rock, and soul. Karaoke nights, stand-up comedy acts, and art and photography exhibits add to the sense of creative ferment in the popular underground pub.35A Sarat Bose Rd., 91/(0) 98-3104-8881. This appeared in the October 2013 issue. Read Eric Weiner's feature on creative Kolkata.