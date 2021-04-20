Where are you going?
35A, Sarat Bose Road, Opp Lakshmi Narayan Temple, Kolkata, West Bengal 700020, India
| +91 33 4057 2000
The Basement presents dance music DJs and local bands, such as Samantak and Mates and the Nukkad Salsa Project, that play a wide range of original music, including reggae, rock, and soul. Karaoke nights, stand-up comedy acts, and art and photography exhibits add to the sense of creative ferment in the popular underground pub.
35A Sarat Bose Rd., 91/(0) 98-3104-8881. This appeared in the October 2013 issue. Read Eric Weiner's feature on creative Kolkata.
By Eric Weiner

