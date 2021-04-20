Where are you going?
The Baron in Bedford

16, Bedfordvillage Shopping Centre, Van Buuren Rd & Nicol Road, Bedfordview, Germiston, 2008, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 450 4806
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 11:30pm
Fri 11:30am - 2am
Sat 12pm - 10pm

The Baron in Bedforview is always packed, even on a Monday night. Get there early and have a good meal before working your way to the bar. You'll find a good range of drinks to wet your whistle.

I'm not usually a fan of franchise bars/restaurants, but this particular place is quite a lot of fun.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
