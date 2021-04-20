The Barking Dog
Sankt Hans Gade 19, 2200 København, Denmark
+45 35 36 16 00
Sun, Mon 4pm - 12am
Tue - Thur 4pm - 1am
Fri, Sat 4pm - 2am
Norrebro's Hidden GemThe Barking Dog is a beer and cocktail bar where the bartenders are well trained and focus on service. You'll find a fun ambiance and environment that is carefully controlled to ensure it doesn't become overly crowded.
Beers are served in chilled glasses and cocktails are made with fresh ingredients, the right amount of ice, and careful pours that ensure maximum flavor at reasonable prices.
The dog is quite possibly my favorite bar in Norrebro.