Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Barking Dog

Sankt Hans Gade 19, 2200 København, Denmark
+45 35 36 16 00
Norrebro's Hidden Gem Copenhagen Denmark

More info

Sun, Mon 4pm - 12am
Tue - Thur 4pm - 1am
Fri, Sat 4pm - 2am

Norrebro's Hidden Gem

The Barking Dog is a beer and cocktail bar where the bartenders are well trained and focus on service. You'll find a fun ambiance and environment that is carefully controlled to ensure it doesn't become overly crowded.

Beers are served in chilled glasses and cocktails are made with fresh ingredients, the right amount of ice, and careful pours that ensure maximum flavor at reasonable prices.

The dog is quite possibly my favorite bar in Norrebro.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points