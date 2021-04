Railway Hotels: The Balmoral, Edinburgh, Scotland

Adjacent to Waverley Station in the heart of Edinburgh, Rocco Forte’s Victorian hotel was Michael Palin’s stop during his Confessions of a Trainspotter television series. The tower clock is set three minutes fast to give passengers “extra time” to reach their trains (except on New Year’s Eve), and a newly hired Tartan butler can help you trace your Scottish heritage. From $658, 44/(0) 131-556-2414, thebalmoralhotel.com