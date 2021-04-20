Not Rice 'N Beans
After days spent eating (albeit delicious) dishes of rice, beans, fish and more rice, beans and maybe some chicken, I was craving a good old sandwich. Although I'm often dubious of ANY bagel cafe in ANY other city besides my home of New York City
, my stomach needed some doughy goodness so I decided to give the Bagel Barn a try. Luckily, it did not disappoint! Now, don't get me wrong. They DEFINITELY don't have the water NYC does, and it's obvious in the texture of the bagel, but overall, my sandwich was highly enjoyable. Plus, the super cute spot is run by expats and enjoyed by tourists just passing through, making it a friendly place stop in for a "taste of home." My sandwich had some jalepeno action going on, with avocado and cheese, too. A hefty few bites that left me satisfied.