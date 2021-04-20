Where are you going?
The B Line

621 N 4th Ave
Website
| +1 520-882-7575
Make a Beeline for Dessert in Tuscon Tucson Arizona United States

More info

Sun - Thur 8am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 10pm

Just north of downtown Tucson off the Fourth Avenue streetcar line, the B Line is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But more importantly, it's one of the city's favorite dessert spots. When you enter the converted bungalow, check out the rotating refrigerated case: You'll see a mouthwatering array of pies, cakes, cookies, and little pots de crème. Pastas, fish tacos, wine, and local beers on tap round out the menu. Sit at the wooden bar facing the street for the perfect people-watching perch. Close to the University of Arizona and a short walk from downtown, the B Line is quickly becoming a Tucson institution.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

