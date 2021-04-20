Make a Beeline for Dessert in Tuscon
Just north of downtown Tucson off the Fourth Avenue streetcar line, the B Line is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But more importantly, it's one of the city's favorite dessert spots. When you enter the converted bungalow, check out the rotating refrigerated case: You'll see a mouthwatering array of pies, cakes, cookies, and little pots de crème. Pastas, fish tacos, wine, and local beers on tap round out the menu. Sit at the wooden bar facing the street for the perfect people-watching perch. Close to the University of Arizona
and a short walk from downtown, the B Line is quickly becoming a Tucson institution.