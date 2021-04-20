Where are you going?
The Audacious Cakery

2 Everton Park, Singapore 081002
Cozy Cafe Perfect for a Reunion

Tucked in a corner in an Everton HDB block is this charming bakery, with just enough seats for a quaint, intimate buzz. We headed over after a hearty brunch, but with just one look at the colourful, delicate selections, we were ready to tuck in.

The quality and variety of the treats offered here - from cupcakes to cakes to macarons - made it the perfect location for our small birthday celebration/years-awaited reunion. My cappuccino was smooth and paired perfectly with the lush chocolate ganache cake, gorgeously prepared with a dusting of edible gold glitter. The tropical mousse was refreshing and light, while the chocolate torte further induced a chorus of "mmmm". The winner though, hands-down, was the lemon meringue creation. Tangy and tart, it was a pout-inducing surprise to us all - or, "so shiok!" We'd suggest ordering one to have now, then takeaway a few more before they're all sold out.
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
