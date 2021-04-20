The Athenaeum 116 Piccadilly, Mayfair, London W1J 7BJ, UK

London on the run - a healthy holiday Living in Paris, there are often business trips and weekend get aways that call me to London. It took years of trying different neighborhoods before finally finding my Goldilocks solution: Covent Garden was too crowded, Notting Hill a bit too far from the English bookshops, theaters, and museums I go to visit. As a runner, I like to be near a park, too. Finally, I stumbled upon the Athenaeum Hotel. Located just a few blocks from historic Hatchards bookstore, the Royal Academy museum and Fortnum & Mason’s on Piccadilly, it is close to everything I am looking for while reassuringly off the beaten path. Green Park is across the street and on my first morning in town, I followed the hotel’s running map. It took me where local runners head, through the park, by Buckingham Palace and into St James’ Park where elegant swans glide through the pond. I could then circle back up into Hyde Park. It was a great run and a London postcard memory. There was another picture-perfect moment at the Athenaeum's afternoon tea. Being a runner, I think about what I eat and have chosen to be gluten-free. Not easy for a gourmet and I sometimes find it hard to resist. At the hotel's award-winning tea, I wasn’t even tempted to cheat, because they offer a fantastic, gluten-free tea! It was such a delight to appreciate every delicacy on the tray, without worrying if I should. And when I needed a healthy snack, there was a bowl of apples in the lobby, making this hotel just right for my trips to London.