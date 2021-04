The Artist Baker

Everything is made from scratch at The Artist Baker, which feels oddly like it was transplanted from San Francisco . (Is it the hillside location?) Okay, the SF-vibe may be entirely inside this reviewer’s head, but one can’t have any illusions about the quality of the cakes, breads and berry preserves, all made with local ingredients whenever possible. Daily specials include soups and sandwiches, which one can enjoy in a quaint, tearoom setting.