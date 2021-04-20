The Art of Wine
Wine & Dine 400 Meters Above the Adriatic SeaOn a weekend afternoon, we went to the vineyard cottage of our winemaker friend, who lives near seaside Split. Four hundred meters above the Adriatic Sea, we learned more about Dalmatian cuisine while savoring grilled fish, a mixture of wild vegetables drizzled with olive oil, a scrumptious omelette with escargot, and a flight of extraordinary red and white wine. We're lucky to count our hosts among our circle of Croatian friends, but as wine & gastronomy experts, they offer customized tours to visitors to the Split area too.
To learn more about our special afternoon, see my blog post, which is image-rich: http://triciaannemitchell.com/2014/01/19/croatian-food-wine-things-to-do-in-split-croatia/
Our video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9t5Yvceq-0
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Learn How to Cook Traditional Croatian Cuisine
While visiting Split, Croatia's second-largest city, we participated in a gluten-free cooking class learning how to make Zinfandel Risotto and seafood dishes like Grilled Squid & Vegetable Salad and Cuttlefish & Broad Beans. The common thread to weave all the dishes together was the use of fresh, seasonal ingredients, and copious amounts of Dalmatian olive oil, sea salt and parsley. What also made this experience special was knowing that we were creating traditional Dalmatian dishes in Zinfandel's ancestral homeland - somewhere where Zinfandel's been grown for more than 1,000 years.