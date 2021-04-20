The Art of Wine Ul. Antuna Kuzmanića 13, 21000, Split, Croatia

Wine & Dine 400 Meters Above the Adriatic Sea On a weekend afternoon, we went to the vineyard cottage of our winemaker friend, who lives near seaside Split. Four hundred meters above the Adriatic Sea, we learned more about Dalmatian cuisine while savoring grilled fish, a mixture of wild vegetables drizzled with olive oil, a scrumptious omelette with escargot, and a flight of extraordinary red and white wine. We're lucky to count our hosts among our circle of Croatian friends, but as wine & gastronomy experts, they offer customized tours to visitors to the Split area too.



To learn more about our special afternoon, see my blog post, which is image-rich: http://triciaannemitchell.com/2014/01/19/croatian-food-wine-things-to-do-in-split-croatia/



Our video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9t5Yvceq-0