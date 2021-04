Try All 35 Gins!

This bar at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel in the Mayfair neighborhood celebrates London’s gin-soaked history with 35 varieties of British-made gin. The Poor Man’s Punch, served in a teapot, pays tribute to posh Mayfair’s scrappier past; monthly Gin & Jazz nights transport guests to the 1920s, dancing flappers and all. 44/20-7318-8649. Read " London Distilled ," about the first new gin distillery to be built in London in nearly 200 years.