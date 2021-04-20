Quality Forever
"Forever" is a long time, especially in the restaurant business, but I wish immortality for The Apple Pan (founded 1947), which was my go-to hamburger spot as I worked my way through college at UCLA (with a job at Super Drug just up Westwood Blvd. from the Pan's West Pico Blvd. (at Overland) location. Robin and I took a road trip back to L.A. a year or so ago, specifically to revisit old haunts. Super Drug was gone, but Tito's Tacos is still cranking out the goods in Culver City, and not only was The Apple Pan serving the same unforgettable and inimitable "hickory cheese burger" (I can taste it as I type that), perfect French fries, and, yes, housemade apple pie, but that guy behind the cash register? He was there in the 1970s, albeit a little younger, as were we all.