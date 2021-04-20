Where are you going?
The Antique Guild

Shop 6-9/39 Edward St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Website
| +61 7 3221 3112
Antiques for hardcore collectors Brisbane City Australia

More info

Sun 10am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5pm

In the heart of the CBD, The Antique Guild is for real collectors. Fancy the dining table of a former US president? Find it here. Is an ancient crystal skull found in South America more interesting? Find it here. How about a bejewelled crown? You're in the right place.

The owner and buyer travels the world for rare, exotic and historically significant pieces. Each piece here seems to have a wilder back story than the last!

By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

