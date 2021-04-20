The Antique Guild
Shop 6-9/39 Edward St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
| +61 7 3221 3112
Sun 10am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5pm
Antiques for hardcore collectorsIn the heart of the CBD, The Antique Guild is for real collectors. Fancy the dining table of a former US president? Find it here. Is an ancient crystal skull found in South America more interesting? Find it here. How about a bejewelled crown? You're in the right place.
The owner and buyer travels the world for rare, exotic and historically significant pieces. Each piece here seems to have a wilder back story than the last!