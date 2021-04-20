The Annapolis Pottery
40 State Circle
| +1 410-268-6153
More info
Sun - Wed 10am - 6pm
Thur - Sat 10am - 8pm
Creative and Functional PotteryThe Annapolis Pottery is a unique shop that sells pottery made by American artisans and also has in-house working studio where potters produce merchandise.
The store's goal is to offer creative and functional artwork that can be integrated into everyday life. The staff is knowledgeable and friendly—many of them potters themselves. They are happy to explain the different techniques used for pieces such as the difference between ash and salt glazes.
Most of the designs here are rustic and understated. It's a great place to pick up a souvenir or watch artists in action.
Tip: Can't find the right piece? In-house potters are happy to create custom pieces.