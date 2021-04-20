Where are you going?
The Annapolis Pottery

40 State Circle
Website
| +1 410-268-6153
More info

Sun - Wed 10am - 6pm
Thur - Sat 10am - 8pm

The Annapolis Pottery is a unique shop that sells pottery made by American artisans and also has in-house working studio where potters produce merchandise.

The store's goal is to offer creative and functional artwork that can be integrated into everyday life. The staff is knowledgeable and friendly—many of them potters themselves. They are happy to explain the different techniques used for pieces such as the difference between ash and salt glazes.

Most of the designs here are rustic and understated. It's a great place to pick up a souvenir or watch artists in action.

Tip: Can't find the right piece? In-house potters are happy to create custom pieces.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

