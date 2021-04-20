Where are you going?
The Annapolis Pottery

40 State Cir, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Website
| +1 410-268-6153
Artisan crafts at Annapolis Pottery Annapolis Maryland United States

More info

Sun - Wed 10am - 6pm
Thur - Sat 10am - 8pm

Artisan crafts at Annapolis Pottery

As the only full-fledged working pottery right in Annapolis' historic district, this pottery studio and boutique was established in 1969 and carries one of the largest selections of hand crafted practical ceramics and pottery in the entire state of Maryland; practical meaning you can functionally use them and not just display them on your shelves.

In addition to crafting 50% of the pottery it sells in house, it also sources pottery and represents about 75 other local and national artisans.

You can shop for pottery through its online store, from clay pots to porcelain to earthenware. If you can't find it there, it very well may not exist, yet you can actually get it custom made by Annapolis Pottery.
By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

