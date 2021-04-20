The Annapolis Collection Gallery 55 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA

The Annapolis Collection Gallery The Annapolis Collection Gallery is devoted to showcasing historical black and white photography and the work of six contemporary Annapolis master artists: Moe Hanson, Roxie Munro, Greg Harlin, Ann Munro Wood, Sally Comport and Yoomi Yoon. The space is a charming mix of antique and modern—a perfect reflection of the work that's sold.



The gallery holds regular gallery shows where customers can meet the local artists and purchase their work. Those on a budget can buy limited reproduction prints of original artwork hand-signed by the artist.





Tip: Sign up for the gallery's email list to receive invitations to unlisted events and shows.