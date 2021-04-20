Summertime Picnic in Hyde Park
Shaded by the outstretched limbs of leafy trees, the open space overlooking the Albert Memorial in Hyde Park is a secluded place for a sunny picnic. Set a few paces from South Kensington’s Exhibition Road, this quiet lawn is the ideal rest stop after a few hours of wandering through the V&A or the Natural History Museum. While most people will overlook this space and move on to the striped lawn chairs closer to the Serpentine, you won’t have to scramble for a seat here. Bring a blanket, or simply sprawl out on the grass, and take in the view.