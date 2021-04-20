Where are you going?
The Albert Memorial

Kensington Gardens, London W2 2UH, UK
| +44 20 7298 2000
Summertime Picnic in Hyde Park London United Kingdom

Sun - Sat 6am - 9pm

Summertime Picnic in Hyde Park

Shaded by the outstretched limbs of leafy trees, the open space overlooking the Albert Memorial in Hyde Park is a secluded place for a sunny picnic. Set a few paces from South Kensington’s Exhibition Road, this quiet lawn is the ideal rest stop after a few hours of wandering through the V&A or the Natural History Museum. While most people will overlook this space and move on to the striped lawn chairs closer to the Serpentine, you won’t have to scramble for a seat here. Bring a blanket, or simply sprawl out on the grass, and take in the view.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points