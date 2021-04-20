The Adolphus 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA

The Adolphus Opened by Anheuser-Busch cofounder Adolphus Busch in 1912, the city’s first grande dame has witnessed a lot of history. For several decades beginning in the 1930s, the property was home to the Century Room—a legendary club where performers like Benny Goodman and Tony Bennett played to packed crowds—and has hosted everyone from U.S. presidents to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they visited Dallas in 1991. Now a member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, The Adolphus received a comprehensive redo in 2017 that transformed the lobby, public spaces, and 400-plus rooms and suites, all of which feature a refined style accented by warm woods, leather club chairs, and bold rugs. Also new is the chic, top-of-the-line spa—one of the best in Dallas, with private changing suites and outdoor relaxation lounges—and the seventh-floor pool and bar, surrounded by cabanas and fire pits. Even the hotel’s award-winning French Room restaurant and popular afternoon tea service have been refreshed to please the next generation of regulars. If you prefer something more laid-back, there are several other eateries and bars on site, including a Viennese-style coffee shop that serves as a reminder of the Beaux Arts building’s European influences.