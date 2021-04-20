Neos Lounge
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 436 8888
Get Giddy at Dubai's Most Glamorous BarFrom the moment it opened Neos became my go-to bar when I wanted to impress my visitors to Dubai. From the giddy heights of this very glamorous bar on the 63rd floor of The Address hotel, one of Dubai's swankiest, they could not only watch the spectacular sunset as they gawked at one of the world's tallest buildings, Burj Khalifa, across the way, they could also watch the extravagant light show way, way, way, down below.
The design is space-age sexy. There's dim lighting and a starry sky. Futuristic mirrored columns that catch glimpses and gazes. Plush sofa seats and cushions to settle into. And a decadent menu of oysters and caviar, and wagyu sliders to indulge in.
The cocktails, as you'd expect, are some of the best in Dubai (they do a perfect negroni) with the menu divided into cocktails suitable for 'early evening', 'before midnight', 'after midnight', and 'late night'. The velvet drapes are drawn at 2.30am unfortunately so don't expect to be able to sip til dawn.
Unfortunately Neos doesn't open until 6pm, so get there right on opening to see the sun set or at least enjoy dusk, depending on the time of year. Best book a table too; they can be booked online. If you're not scared of heights reserve one close to the windows. If you are, plonk yourself on a stool at the bar.