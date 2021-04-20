The Acorn
3995 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3P3, Canada
Photo by Shira Bluestein for The Acorn
The AcornA bijou little nook in the up-and-coming South Main neighborhood, The Acorn is a haven of haute vegetarian cuisine. Chef Brian Luptak weaves foraged flair into bold, complex dishes, like smoked-onion kelp sauce on roasted king oyster mushrooms and parsley-root dumplings with pickled Pacific crabapples. Only one entrée remains steady through the seasons: the sublime beer-battered halloumi. The cocktails show this same “sea and forest-centric” philosophy, often playing with ingredients such as quince syrup and fennel oil. With just 45 seats, the restaurant can’t accommodate big groups, but this sophisticated spot rolls out a genuinely warm, enthusiastic welcome to all its patrons.
Keep Everyone Happy at Acorn
Acorn, one of the city’s favourite Main Street neighbourhood restaurants has an award-winning team who cunningly create a menu that’s likely to satisfy everyone from the most hardcore vegan to meat-obsessed diners. It’s a small space and very popular but with reason: the dishes are visually stunning and really taste just as fantastic as they look. Make sure you check out their thoughtfully crafted cocktail menu which showcases locally distilled spirits and BC wines and beers.