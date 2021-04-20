The Acorn 3995 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3P3, Canada

Photo by Shira Bluestein for The Acorn

The Acorn A bijou little nook in the up-and-coming South Main neighborhood, The Acorn is a haven of haute vegetarian cuisine. Chef Brian Luptak weaves foraged flair into bold, complex dishes, like smoked-onion kelp sauce on roasted king oyster mushrooms and parsley-root dumplings with pickled Pacific crabapples. Only one entrée remains steady through the seasons: the sublime beer-battered halloumi. The cocktails show this same “sea and forest-centric” philosophy, often playing with ingredients such as quince syrup and fennel oil. With just 45 seats, the restaurant can’t accommodate big groups, but this sophisticated spot rolls out a genuinely warm, enthusiastic welcome to all its patrons.