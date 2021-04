A Gin Joint Masquerading as a Whiskey Joint

Nestled below Trafalgar Square, in the restored vaults of a 19th century bank, The A Lounge bar at the Albannach restaurant specializes in whiskey, but still gives a fair nod to gin. In the Scottish bar’s signature smoky martini the two great spirits from the United Kingdom meet: gin is fortified with a spoonful of Laphroaig whiskey. 44/20-7930-0066. Read " London Distilled ," about the first new gin distillery to be built in London in nearly 200 years.