The 5 Point Cafe

415 Cedar St
Website
| +1 206-448-9991
Breakfast Happy Hour at 5 Point Cafe Seattle Washington United States

5 Point Cafe is a divey 24 hour diner in the Belltown neighborhood right across from the Space Needle. They allow patrons to put stickers all over the walls and they have a fantastic juke box. Do I need to mention that the bartender makes the best bloody mary you've ever had when you've been up for 36 hours straight and perhaps you don't remember all of those hours? Not that I would know about that. But I can tell you that The Mess is the best crispy pile of potatoes, veggies, bacon and eggs you could ever hope to dig into after a long night of mayhem. If you're the kind of person that loves a good breakfast happy hour, you'll love 5 Point Cafe.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

