That Deli 3801 W Lake Mary Blvd #131, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA

That Deli! That Deli! has earned its rave reviews. With a tastefully prepared deli menu that includes a selection of vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free food choices, That Deli! uses the tagline: "We don't fake fresh!"



Serving up soups, salads, and freshly-sliced meats, their use of organic ingredients and commitment to honesty clearly keeps people returning to their shop for more.



Ordering and eating sandwiches is fun at That Deli!, which features sandwiches named Looney Shrooms, the Motzie Potsie, and the Simon Says (for kids).