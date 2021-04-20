Thanyamundra
Pa Yup Nai, Wang Chan District, Rayong, Thailand
Thanyamundra: A Foodie’s Dream Retreat in Thailand
A new ecoresort is pioneering the farm-to-table concept in Thailand. Two hours north of Phuket, at the edge of one of the world’s oldest rain forests, Thanyamundra has just nine butler-serviced rooms and suites. Its small scale means guests can join farm director Pierre Larigaldie on tours of the nearly 30-acre organic plot where he grows red snake beans, Thai basil, white eggplant, mangoes, papayas, and bananas. Still want more? If you like, you can work alongside the farm team or take cooking lessons to learn to prepare, say, tom yum koong (hot and sour soup) or kaeng kheow wan kai wan (green curry chicken).
Thanyamundra. From $450. 66/76-336-000. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.