Men's shoes in Buenos Aires

In need of a great pair of shoes while you’re in Buenos Aires ? Check out Teran. The Men’s only store has all types of goodies. The store does not offer shoes every season, instead they offer new colors and styles every few weeks. That means that there’s always something new to try! Make sure you chat up the super friendly Gonzalo who runs the store. Not only is he great to talk to about shoes, but he is nice enough to offer up info on things to do around town.