Thala Beach Lodge
5078 Captain Cook Hwy, Oak Beach QLD 4877, Australia
| +61 7 4098 5700
Bungalows with a View: Thala Beach LodgeIn all of the places I have been to I would have to say perched in the middle of the forest, Thala Beach Lodge has one of the most special views in Australia. The view from its lodge is of its forest, beach and mountains in the background. It's not uncommon to find most guests up at the rise of dawn, bird watching over breakfast.
Bungalows are comfortable and minimalist with wide balconies overlooking the forest; the Coral Sea Bungalow offer ocean views. Should you choose the Coral Sea or Ecualypt bungalow accommodation choice, you can opt for an all-inclusive package.
Included in your visit are guided nature walks and bird watching with Thala's resident specialists; sky gazing and the famous coconut tour. At an extra cost, yoga, picnic baskets and turtle spotting are available.
Even if you're not a guest, you can pop by Osprey's for a wonderful meal. The view is worth it.