Thai X-ing

2020 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
| +1 202-332-4322
Crossing into Thailand Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Tue - Sun 6pm - 10pm

Crossing into Thailand

Owner/chef Taw Vigsittaboot cooks traditional Thai recipes passed down from his mother, aunt, and grandmother out of his quaint Florida Avenue rowhouse-turned-restaurant. He has a flavorful, rotating 5-6 course chef's choice prix-fixe menu, which often includes his signature Pumpkin Curry and Pad See Ew noodles. Reservations fill quickly, so book ahead online, and it's BYOB for drinks. Tuesday nights are vegetarian, vegan, and fish. Wednesdays through Saturdays are meat, fish, and vegetables. Sunday is vegetarian only.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
