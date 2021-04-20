Thai X-ing

Crossing into Thailand
Owner/chef Taw Vigsittaboot cooks traditional Thai recipes passed down from his mother, aunt, and grandmother out of his quaint Florida Avenue rowhouse-turned-restaurant. He has a flavorful, rotating 5-6 course chef's choice prix-fixe menu, which often includes his signature Pumpkin Curry and Pad See Ew noodles. Reservations fill quickly, so book ahead online, and it's BYOB for drinks. Tuesday nights are vegetarian, vegan, and fish. Wednesdays through Saturdays are meat, fish, and vegetables. Sunday is vegetarian only.