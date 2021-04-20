Thai Siam, C/ Príncep Jordi, 6 6 C/ Príncep Jordi

Embrace the spice at Thai Siam Barcelona is full of reasonably priced places to eat Mediterranean fare, tapas and authentic Italian joints. When it comes to Asian restaurants and Thai in particular, offerings fall short (food is too often pathetically under-spiced and poorly presented), or are too expensive for many pocketbooks.



Hidden on a side street of off Plaça Espanya, Thai Siam is tiny, cozy, and cheap, especially if you spring for a middle-of-the-day prix fixe menu during the week. The food is fresh and flavorful, and the cooks will make the daily specials as spicy as you like.



