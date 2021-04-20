Thai Pavilion
National Harbor Boulevard
| +1 301-749-2022
More info
Sun - Thur 11:30am - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm
Go ThaiIf you’re staying at National Harbor and you’re looking for a casual yet classy dining spot, then Thai Pavilion is the place for you.
Enter through a pair of ornately carved, heavy metal doors. Inside, the restaurant boasts an elegant décor and comfortable surroundings. I love the purple wall, with the bright gold artwork, that leads up to the second floor—gives the place a very exotic look.
Start your meal with one of their specialty drinks; they offer both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. I go for my favorite, Thai iced tea.
There are plenty of Thai favorites on the list of appetizers and entrees. They have sushi offerings here but skip them. This is a Thai restaurant so go for the authentic food. If you’ve never had green papaya salad (som tum ma la gore), here’s the place to try it. I’m a noodle freak so my go to entrée is seafood pad see ew. You can’t go wrong with any of the noodle or the curry dishes. The restaurant has a few vegetarian dishes.
End your meal with the classic mango sticky rice or the fried bananas—nothing like two iconic Thai desserts to cap off a satisfying meal!