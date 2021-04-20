Thai One On
861 York Mills Rd, North York, ON M3B 1Y2, Canada
| +1 416-444-7223
Sat, Sun 11am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 10pm
Thai One OnI've visited Thailand 6,530 times (citation needed), and plan on visiting over and again until I kick the bucket. Yeah, the beaches and Bangkok and the hustle and bustle are all great, but few cuisines compare to Thai.
North York will never be confused for backwoods Bangkok, but Thai One On does a fab facsimile of homespun Thai favorites in a funky, bright environment. An order of spicy Thai mussels for under ten bucks is outrageous, and nearly as good as the golden curry shrimp. (If you haven't guessed, I'm telling you to try the seafood.)