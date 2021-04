Texas Art Asylum 1719 Live Oak St, Houston, TX 77003, USA

Diving For Treasure at the Art Asylum Old bottles, doll parts, china for mosaic work, and so much yarn! If you love to craft then prepare to lose hours browsing the shelves at this "creative reuse" center, where one person’s trash becomes another person’s treasure. Described as part antique shop, part junk store, and part art supply haven, it’s all that and more! They even have adult-only crafting classes so you can put all that browsing to use.