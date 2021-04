Testa's Palm Beach 221 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480, USA

Brunch Like The Locals - Palm Beach Located on Royal Poinciana, Testa's is an institution in Palm Beach. After 91 years of service, this local joint knows how to whip up an amazing brunch. On a hot Spring morning ask to sit outside, drink a refreshing iced tea and admire the sports cars that wiz by.