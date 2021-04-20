South Congress Avenue
1500 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
+1 512-447-7500
More info
Sun 12:30pm - 4:30pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 5pm
Strolling South Congress AvenueMy favorite thing about my neighborhood (besides the Whip In) is South Congress Avenue. It is home to my favorite coffee shop and several of my favorite restaurants (South Congress Cafe, The Woodland, Enoteca, Vespaio, etc..). There are tons of little boutiques (most locally owned and an old-style barber shop. There are salons, toy stores, candy shops, and bookstores. There are high-end boutiques and places that sell great souvenirs on the cheap. This is a great place to buy gifts or an Austin themed t-shirt! There is also an artist market here on the weekends. There are hawker stalls and food trailers selling every type of cuisine. There is usually live music playing at a venue like the Continental Club. It is easy to spend hours strolling up and down this iconic avenue. This is also a great place to stay with Hotel San Jose and Hotel Saint Cecelia offering some of the coolest boutique accommodations found anywhere!
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
A Stroll Down South Congress
What began as a simple country road leading into the state capital is now Austin's most vibrant shopping district.
Packed with small shops, popular restaurants, street musicians, and food trucks, South Congress Avenue is a cool neighborhood to spend an hour or two wandering, whether you're looking for a new pair of genuine leather cowboy boots or a really good burger (see: Hopdoddy).
almost 7 years ago
Walk Along A Hip Strip in Austin
Austin keeps going and going. And growing and growing. I know all my local friends bemoan the influx of new people, Californication and other bad elements, but really, there is so much cool stuff going on here, it puts most of the rest of the country to shame. Celebrate it.
Make sure you check out the South Congress retail strip, uhhhh along South Congress. So many cool shops to browse and buy. Dip into the housing stock around there, some of the best in the country. From the food truck yards to the shops to the restaurants, a great place to kill a half a day and walk away feeling good about what’s goin’ on. And humble your own neighborhood. Everyone’s friendly, the vibe is good. Enjoy.
