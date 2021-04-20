Tesoro Restaurant

Feast Italian-style at Tesoro
Hungry after throwing yourself into one of the Blue Mountain area's many outdoor activities? Head to Tesoro, a reasonably priced Italian spot whose taste level defies reason. Headed by chef Tony Vanderwal, Tesoro's menu puts to shame the strip of run-of-the-mill chain restaurants just a stone's throw away. Real-deal Italian pizzas (try the Nicola) might persuade your from the towering lasagna, or a personal favourite, the chicken supreme—a juicy breast stuffed with goat cheese, sun-dried tomato and basil served with house-made ricotta gnocchi and tossed in a light pesto cream. Drooling yet?