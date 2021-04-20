Terroiristen
Jægersborggade 52, 2200 København, Denmark
| +45 36 90 60 40
Wed, Thur 5pm - 11pm
Fri 4pm - 12am
Sat 1pm - 12am
Organic and Biodynamic WinesSituated in one of Norrebro's trendy neighborhoods, this casual/underground wine bar is relaxed and offers the option for wine to drink in, or purchase and take out.
These guys are extremely passionate about wine and happy to make suggestions or help you pick. Their goal is to provide an offering that works no matter what your level of wine expertise is - from novice to expert.
With a majority of their wines resting in the 40-80 DKK range, this is an affordable wine bar perfect for a relaxed evening with friends.
Photo: Terroiristen