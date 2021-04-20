Where are you going?
Strand Road, De Zalze Golf Estate, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa
| +27 21 880 8167
Lunch at Terroir, Stellenbosch South Africa

Tue - Sun 12pm - 2:30pm
Tue - Sat 6:30pm - 9pm

Located on the family-owned wine farm Kleine Zalze, Terroir is the very definition of laid-back luxury. Since the restaurant opened in 2004, diners haven’t stopped raving about chef Michael Broughton’s modern South African fare, from the baby beef tartare with burned aubergine purée to the braised beef cheek with pickled vegetables. In summer, it’s best to reserve a spot on the patio under the shade of the large oak trees. In winter, opt for a table inside by the fireplace. Then pair your meal with some of Kleine Zalze’s award-winning chenin blanc or shiraz. Most wines are available by the glass or carafe, so you can try a couple during your visit.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert

Emma John
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The Stellenbosch region is all about wine tasting – and nothing goes with a good wine like an excellent lunch. Terroir at Kleine Zalze is arguably the best spot for fine dining in Stellenbosch, and the best way to enjoy it is spend an entire afternoon sampling its exquisite lunch menu. From the amuse bouche to the panfried springbok to a sublime fricassee of vegetables, we luxuriated over every course - and were still contemplating the cheese platter as the restaurant was getting ready to close. The highlight was dessert, a plate of perfectly matched goodies in every form and shape: berries, ice cream, foam, sponge, nuts and chocolate to name a few. Never has a pudding had so much to offer...
