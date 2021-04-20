Lunch at Terroir, Stellenbosch

The Stellenbosch region is all about wine tasting – and nothing goes with a good wine like an excellent lunch. Terroir at Kleine Zalze is arguably the best spot for fine dining in Stellenbosch, and the best way to enjoy it is spend an entire afternoon sampling its exquisite lunch menu. From the amuse bouche to the panfried springbok to a sublime fricassee of vegetables, we luxuriated over every course - and were still contemplating the cheese platter as the restaurant was getting ready to close. The highlight was dessert, a plate of perfectly matched goodies in every form and shape: berries, ice cream, foam, sponge, nuts and chocolate to name a few. Never has a pudding had so much to offer...