Terrapin Crossroads

100 Yacht Club Drive
| +1 415-524-2773
The Place to Jam at Grateful Dead Guitarist's Restaurant and Venue San Rafael California United States

Sun 11am - 10:30pm
Mon - Fri 4pm - 10:30pm
Sat 11am - 11pm

"It's the coolest bar in the world," my friend exclaimed as we waited in line to see a show at Terrapin Crossroads. "You are right by the stage. One time I was here and I was so close to Phil Lesh, just jamming on stage, while I grabbed a beer." True enough, when we got inside, I snapped this picture while waiting in line for the bar.

We were at Terrapin Crossroads, a bar, restaurant, and concert venue in San Rafael, about 20 minutes by car (no traffic) from San Francisco up the 101. You can see it a sailboat sign rise above the car dealerships to know you're in the area.

The wood-floored restaurant and bar opens to a heated patio and the canals, forming a peaceful space meant to be filled with music. Inside, a band sets up near the bar to play for those dining. Next to the restaurant, the concert venue hosts touring and local bands, including Phil Lesh and friends.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

