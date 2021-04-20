Terrapin Crossroads
The Place to Jam at Grateful Dead Guitarist's Restaurant and Venue"It's the coolest bar in the world," my friend exclaimed as we waited in line to see a show at Terrapin Crossroads. "You are right by the stage. One time I was here and I was so close to Phil Lesh, just jamming on stage, while I grabbed a beer." True enough, when we got inside, I snapped this picture while waiting in line for the bar.
We were at Terrapin Crossroads, a bar, restaurant, and concert venue in San Rafael, about 20 minutes by car (no traffic) from San Francisco up the 101. You can see it a sailboat sign rise above the car dealerships to know you're in the area.
The wood-floored restaurant and bar opens to a heated patio and the canals, forming a peaceful space meant to be filled with music. Inside, a band sets up near the bar to play for those dining. Next to the restaurant, the concert venue hosts touring and local bands, including Phil Lesh and friends.