Rent or buy a second hand bike

Seriously into cycling? Sign up for a mountain-biking or long-distance tour to Cava country with Terra Diversion Bike Tours. You can rent a bike from them, or bring your own. Staying in Barcelona for a month or longer, and missing your bike back home? Why not spring for a second hand bike at Terra Diversions--you can always sell it when you leave, and it's cheaper than renting long term. Terra Diversions also has hiking tours to area attractions like Montserrat Monastery if you get tired of exploring on wheels.