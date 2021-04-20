New Chinese Cuisine in San Francisco
In a city as diverse as San Francisco
, there's a huge range of world cuisines on offer. One style of cooking that was missing, however, was Shaanxi—named for the Chinese province it originates from. Luckily, Terra Cotta Warrior opened in the Outer Sunset in March 2014. The restaurant specializes in Shaanxi cuisine, which often features pork and lamb and can pack a spicy punch. The menu is divided among cold dishes, hot dishes, and restaurant specialties. Go the traditional route with a steaming bowl of homemade noodles, or try something different with the cumin lamb burger. Either way, you’re likely to taste something that few other Chinese restaurants are doing in the city.