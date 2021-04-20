Termez Termez, Uzbekistan

Mausoleum Complex The Surkhandarya region in southern Uzbekistan (right across the Amu Darya- nee Oxus River- from Afghanistan) is way off the beaten path even for those who've traveled in the Uzbek republic. It does, however, have a fascination all its own with some remarkable tombs and mausoleum complexes (like that of Sultan Saodat, shown above) in Termez, a classic minaret in Jarkurgan township, a wonderful market in Derbent, ruined fortresses and "sacred" mineral springs in Baisun. Most of present-day Uzbekistan lies in ancient Sogdiana but Surkhandarya was considered part of Bactria, and lying right near the Amu Darya- in plain sight of Afghanistan- are a pair of 1st Century A.D. stupas, possibly the westernmost of all ancient Buddhist monuments. Not much to do in the evenings, however, and only one passable hotel in Termez.