Drink Lassi at the Rajput DairyLassi is a popular Indian drink taken to cool the system, either after a heavy meal or on a hot day. It is made using yogurt, water, milk, and salt or sugar, and is traditionally prepared either salty—with a dash of toasted cumin and crushed curry leaves—or sweet—with a touch of seasonal fruit added to the mix.
The beauty of lassi is that there are no additives present in the drink. It has for generations been recommended as a digestive, to settle queasy stomachs, and also for a shot of energy.
A good place to get a glassful of goodness is at the Teri Rajput Dairy on North Main Road, opposite Natural Ice Cream parlor.