Teri Rajput Dairy

Survey 32A, North Main Road Sukhwani Park, Near Axis Bank, Liberty Phase 2, Ragvilas Society, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
| +91 96041 21313
Drink Lassi at the Rajput Dairy Pune India

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 11pm

Lassi is a popular Indian drink taken to cool the system, either after a heavy meal or on a hot day. It is made using yogurt, water, milk, and salt or sugar, and is traditionally prepared either salty—with a dash of toasted cumin and crushed curry leaves—or sweet—with a touch of seasonal fruit added to the mix.

The beauty of lassi is that there are no additives present in the drink. It has for generations been recommended as a digestive, to settle queasy stomachs, and also for a shot of energy.

A good place to get a glassful of goodness is at the Teri Rajput Dairy on North Main Road, opposite Natural Ice Cream parlor.


By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

