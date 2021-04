Real Jalisco Recipes

Owners Enrique and Chela Gutierrez hail from Teocaltiche, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico . Rather than leaning toward Tex-Mex fare, their menu remains loyal to their family recipes. Try the carne asada (grilled meat), carnitas (pulled pork) tacos, and weekend menudo (a traditional soup said to help with hangovers). Teocali also has 70 tequilas in-house.